Unusual wedding against the backdrop of the Egyptian pyramids: the bride got married in her mother's 30-year-old dress

·65·World
Unusual wedding against the backdrop of the Egyptian pyramids: the bride got married in her mother's 30-year-old dress

One of the most memorable and unique autumn wedding ceremonies took place in Egypt. Held near Cairo in the Saqqara area, against the backdrop of the ancient Djoser Step Pyramid, the celebration attracted a lot of attention due to the bride's choice of her mother's wedding dress.

A bride named Regina Khaled decided to wear her mother's wedding gown, which has a history of over 30 years, on one of the most important days of her life. Recreating this dress, which embodies family values and memories, in a modern style was entrusted to Egypt's Salma Osman brand.

An elegant and unique dress made of ivory silk taffeta was crafted for the daytime ceremony. The designers sought to give it a fresh look while preserving the original spirit of the gown.

One of the most striking details of the dress was a large flower made for the bride's bouquet. In creating it, traditional flower-making techniques used at the time the dress was sewn for the bride's mother were applied. Thus, a historical detail from the mother's wedding dress was reflected in the wedding look of the new generation.

For the evening ceremony, the look of the dress was modified: the corset was removed, creating a lighter and more modern, two-piece outfit.

The scenery of the ancient pyramids, the dress that has become a family heirloom, and its modern interpretation turned this wedding not only into a luxurious ceremony, but one rich in unique meaning and memories.

Regina KhaledSalma Osmancelebration bride in Saqqara areaDjoser Step Pyramid
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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