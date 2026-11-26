A romantic event that caught the attention of football fans took place during the UEFA Champions League match between Sabah and Barcelona, held as part of the fifth round.

According to Ölkə.az, a young man who came to the stadium with his girlfriend to watch the game had prepared an unexpected gift for her. He decided to take advantage of the football evening to propose to his partner.

When the woman stopped to take a photo, the young man unexpectedly proposed to her. The woman's reaction, filled with surprise and joy, also drew the attention of those around them.

Videos capturing these moments spread on social media, sparking interest among many users. Thus, the football match at the stadium became an unforgettable event for the couple.