A total of 400 thousand cubic meters of ice and snow are planned to be used to build the massive ice city. This figure sets a new record compared to previous seasons of the complex.

The 28th International Ice and Snow World is being built in the Chinese city of Harbin. Scheduled to open for the 2026–2027 season, the complex will reach a record-breaking area of 1 million 250 thousand square meters. This was reported by the Department of Culture and Tourism of China's Heilongjiang Province.

One of the main novelties this year will be an area themed after the "Frozen" animated movie, created in partnership with Disney. It will feature ice sculptures of popular characters — Elsa, Anna, and Olaf. Special shops will also be organized for visitors.

It is reported that construction work on the ice city is about to begin. On November 24, the pre-prepared ice reserves for the complex were also released for use.

The opening of the 28th Harbin Ice and Snow World is planned for mid-December 2026. The exact opening date has not yet been announced.