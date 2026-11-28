After the medical check-up was completed, they set off to return the prisoner to the jail. However, on the way, three prison officers stopped at a Whataburger fast-food restaurant to eat. At that time, Taylor was left in the Dodge Journey service vehicle along with another female prisoner who had also been taken for a medical check-up.

26-year-old Rebecca Taylor had been sentenced to six years in prison for multiple vehicle thefts. She was being held at a correctional facility in the city of Grants. On the morning of November 25, she was taken to the city of Albuquerque for a medical examination due to her pregnancy.

In the U.S. state of New Mexico, a pregnant prisoner took advantage of prison staff's negligence to steal their service vehicle and escape. The prison officers had stopped to eat hamburgers while returning the woman from a medical check-up. The prisoner seized that exact moment. Although three days have passed since the incident, her whereabouts remain unknown. This was reported by NBC News.

At that moment, she unbuckled her seatbelt, moved to the driver's seat, and drove away. The second prisoner who was with her did not join the escape. It is not yet known whether the woman got out of the car voluntarily or if Taylor forced her out.

It turned out that at the time of the escape, Taylor was two months pregnant. Brittany Rombach, a spokesperson for the New Mexico Corrections Department, said that the woman was not handcuffed during the trip due to her pregnancy.

"Due to her pregnancy, she was not handcuffed during the transport. According to our information, at the time the incident occurred, one of the officers was outside the vehicle, not inside," said Brittany Rombach.

Search for the escaped prisoner continues

Approximately an hour after the incident, the service vehicle Taylor had stolen was found abandoned in Albuquerque. A few hours later, a service phone and the prisoner's orange prison uniform were also found in the car.

Following this, law enforcement agencies launched a large-scale search to determine where the woman had gone. This included checks of buses, trains, and other public transport in Albuquerque. However, the searches have not yielded results so far.

As of November 27, police believe that Rebecca Taylor may not have left the city yet. Law enforcement officers are searching the southwestern areas of Albuquerque where she was last seen.

Additionally, as part of the investigation, the prisoner's phone calls made from the prison are being reviewed. Furthermore, statements are being taken from other inmates to determine if she had a planned escape route and where she might be headed.

For now, the whereabouts of Rebecca Taylor, who has been sought for three days, remain unknown.