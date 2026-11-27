The Group K matches of the 3rd round of the FIFA U-17 World Cup held in Qatar have concluded, and these results have determined the fate of the Uzbekistan U-17 national team in the next stage. Group K matches and the fate of the final spot In the group's decisive matches, the Romania U-17 national team defeated Cameroon with a score of 3:1. Although the Europeans scored three goals early in the second half to take the lead, Cameroon's Aviel Hentcho Nseke scored a consolation goal toward the end of the match.

This victory allowed Romania to finish 3rd in the group with 3 points, but they remained behind Uzbekistan due to goal difference. As a result, the Uzbekistan U-17 team, with 3 points and a +1 goal difference (8:7), secured the 8th and final spot in the ranking of third-placed teams across the 12 groups, thereby qualifying for the Round of 16. In the first stage of the playoffs, our representatives will face the team with the best record from the group stage — the Spain U-17 national team. No. Team G MP GD Pts 1 Uruguay D 3 +1 6 2 Mozambique C 3 +3 4 3 China H 3 +3 4 4 Ecuador B 3 0 4 5 Dominican R. J 3 0 4 6 Tajikistan F 3 -2 4 7 Japan L 3 +5 3 8 Uzbekistan E 3 +1 3 In the other group match, Venezuela and Mexico played to a scoreless draw (0:0), and both teams advanced to the next stage with 7 points each.