Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca has shared his thoughts regarding the dissatisfaction expressed by team striker Erling Haaland following the 2-2 draw against Napoli in the Champions League.

"I have to maintain balance"

As a reminder, after the match against Napoli, the Norwegian goalscorer did not hide his frustration with the team's performance, stating that when there are no wins, one begins to doubt everything. Enzo Maresca explained the player's reaction as a reflection of his winning mentality:

"I think Erling is a winner by nature. It is natural for him to be unhappy when we don't win. This applies not only to Erling but to all of us. Remember him dancing on the pitch a few weeks ago. You can write and think whatever you want. Erling is upset. I am also upset that we didn't win. But this is our job, this is football. That is why I have to maintain balance," quotes Enzo Maresca, according to the BBC.

Manchester City's recent results and the upcoming major test

At the moment, the "Citizens" are going through a difficult period in terms of results, and a key English Premier League match awaits them:

Indicators Official data Last Champions League match 2-2 draw against Napoli Last 7 games statistics Only 1 win in all competitions Next opponent and competition Away match against Arsenal in the EPL Match date and time November 29, at 21:30 Tashkent time

Do you think Manchester City can defeat Arsenal away on November 29 and put an end to their recent winless streak?

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