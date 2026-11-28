Liana Tanjarikova, the mother of Bibisara Asaubayeva, the leader of the Kazakhstan women's national chess team, has spoken about significant changes in her daughter's life. According to the Sports.kz publication, these changes became more apparent after Bibisara began a relationship with Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindorov.

"And now she is in Geneva worrying for his victory"

Liana Tanjarikova posted a video on her Instagram page featuring Bibisara Asaubayeva and Javohir Sindorov together, highlighting her daughter's decision to support her boyfriend:

"She dropped everything and flew to Geneva to be by his side. Previously, I used to worry about her victories. And now, she is in Geneva worrying for his victory," the mother of the Kazakh chess player addressed her followers.

In the comments under the post, Tanjarikova also sincerely noted how her emotions regarding sports and her own mental state have changed.

Withdrawing from the Grand Final and the decisive match in Geneva

Currently, 20-year-old Javohir Sindorov is playing in Geneva, Switzerland, in a decisive match for the world chess crown against the reigning world champion, Dommaradju Gukesh from India:

Chess Player Current decision and participation in the competition Bibisara Asaubayeva (Kazakhstan) Withdrew from participating in the grand final of the prestigious WR Women's Chess Tour 2026 series held in Germany to be by Javohir Sindorov's side during the most important match of his personal life and sports career Javohir Sindorov (Uzbekistan) Competing in Geneva for the world championship title against reigning world champion Dommaradju Gukesh

In your opinion, how much mental strength and inspiration does Bibisara Asaubayeva's decision to skip a prestigious tournament final and fly to Geneva give Javohir Sindorov in his world championship match?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news with your loved ones who are following the most interesting updates in Uzbek and world chess!