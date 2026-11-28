A video depicting an unusual natural phenomenon has sparked interest on social media. The footage shows hundreds of tiny organisms clinging tightly to one another, moving along a wooden surface in the form of a long chain. At first glance, the sight resembles a giant snake or a single creature.

The unusual appearance surprised local residents and led to various speculations about the origin of the phenomenon. Some linked it to unknown parasites, while others associated it with rare tropical creatures.

However, experts emphasize that there is a natural explanation for this behavior. According to entomologists, the video captures the mass movement of fungus gnat larvae (family Sciaridae). They can form such long groups when migrating to a new habitat.

This type of movement benefits the larvae in several ways: the dense group helps protect them from predators, reduces the risk of dehydration, and saves energy. As a result, they are able to move much more efficiently together.