US President Donald Trump explained why he is refraining from taking a harsh stance toward Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He emphasized that maintaining dialogue between leaders is essential to ending the war in Ukraine and reaching an agreement between the parties. For this reason, he does not want to escalate tensions in his relationship with Putin.

On November 26, journalists asked Trump why he referred to Putin as his "friend." In the US President's view, open hostility and negative attitudes between heads of state could significantly complicate the negotiation process.

"I could say to him, 'I don't like you!' Then the problem between Putin and Zelensky would also arise with us. The biggest difficulty in resolving this conflict is the hatred between the two leaders," Trump said.

Additionally, one of the journalists reminded the US President that he had previously expressed harsh opinions regarding Russia's military aggression against European territories. In response, Trump stressed that he has long maintained a firm position toward Russia, not only through statements but also through practical actions.

"I don't know that my tone has gotten tougher. I have been very tough on Russia. But I want to reach a deal," the US President said.

As a reminder, on November 19, Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held in China. At the beginning of the meeting, the US President called the Russian leader his "friend." Later, he posted a photo of himself hugging Putin on social media, with the caption "My friend."

During the press conference, Trump was asked whether Putin is also considered a friend of the entire United States. Answering this question, the American leader said he does not have the authority to speak on behalf of the entire country. However, he emphasized that he personally has a very good relationship with the Russian President.