Gukesh Dommaradju apologized to Javokhir Sindarov after the 3rd game
Following the third game of the World Chess Championship match taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, the reigning world champion, India's Gukesh Dommaradju, apologized to the Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov. This was reported by the press service of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).
Sincere interaction at the chessboard
A video posted on the federation's official Instagram page captured a brief conversation between the rivals after their intense 60-move match ended in a draw. It turned out that Gukesh apologized for coughing during the game, which he felt caused a disturbance to his opponent:
"I am really sorry for my coughing," said the Indian grandmaster.
"No problem at all," Javokhir Sindarov replied sincerely.
The FIDE press service acknowledged the mutual respect between the two young stars, captioning the clip as "Two gentlemen after the game."
Match details and the next game
At the moment, the balance remains in the battle for the world crown in Geneva, and the Uzbek grandmaster is expecting significant support:
Indicators
Official data
Result of the 3rd game
Draw recorded on the 60th move
Overall match score
1.5 : 1.5 (all three games ended in a draw)
Date and colors of the 4th game
Will take place today, November 28 (Gukesh plays with white, Sindarov with black pieces)
Special support
Javokhir Sindarov is being personally supported in Geneva by the leader of the Kazakhstan women's national team, Bibisara Assaubayeva
In your opinion, what tactics will Javokhir Sindarov choose against the reigning world champion Gukesh while playing with black pieces in the 4th game taking place today, November 28?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are following Uzbek chess and the world championship matches in Geneva!
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