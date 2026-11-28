Following the third game of the World Chess Championship match taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, the reigning world champion, India's Gukesh Dommaradju, apologized to the Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov. This was reported by the press service of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Sincere interaction at the chessboard

A video posted on the federation's official Instagram page captured a brief conversation between the rivals after their intense 60-move match ended in a draw. It turned out that Gukesh apologized for coughing during the game, which he felt caused a disturbance to his opponent:

"I am really sorry for my coughing," said the Indian grandmaster. "No problem at all," Javokhir Sindarov replied sincerely.

The FIDE press service acknowledged the mutual respect between the two young stars, captioning the clip as "Two gentlemen after the game."