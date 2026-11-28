World Boxing organization head Gennady Golovkin praised Uzbek boxers and expressed warm thoughts about them during his visit to Tashkent. This was reported by the Sports.kz publication.

Comparison with the legendary “Dream Team”

During his meeting with the Uzbek athletes, Gennady Golovkin compared the current potential of the Uzbek boxing school to one of the strongest teams in Olympic history:

“Coming here today and seeing all of you by my side, my memories of the Montreal Olympics came back to life. Back then, the American team had 35 Olympic champions. That team could truly be called a ‘Dream Team.’ Now, the ‘dream team’ is you! Glory and great achievements await each and every one of you,” Gennady Golovkin said, addressing the Uzbek athletes.

Details of the World Cup final stage in Tashkent

Golovkin visited the capital of Uzbekistan for the World Boxing-sponsored World Cup final stage: