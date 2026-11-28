“Now the ‘dream team’ is you!”: Golovkin to Uzbek boxers...
World Boxing organization head Gennady Golovkin praised Uzbek boxers and expressed warm thoughts about them during his visit to Tashkent. This was reported by the Sports.kz publication.
Comparison with the legendary “Dream Team”
During his meeting with the Uzbek athletes, Gennady Golovkin compared the current potential of the Uzbek boxing school to one of the strongest teams in Olympic history:
“Coming here today and seeing all of you by my side, my memories of the Montreal Olympics came back to life. Back then, the American team had 35 Olympic champions. That team could truly be called a ‘Dream Team.’ Now, the ‘dream team’ is you! Glory and great achievements await each and every one of you,” Gennady Golovkin said, addressing the Uzbek athletes.
Details of the World Cup final stage in Tashkent
Golovkin visited the capital of Uzbekistan for the World Boxing-sponsored World Cup final stage:
Indicators
Official information
Competition name
Boxing World Cup final stage (under the auspices of World Boxing)
Dates
From November 28 to December 3
Host city
Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Neighboring country participation
11 boxers from the Kazakhstan national team are also scheduled to enter the ring in this tournament
How many gold medals do you think the Uzbek boxers will win in the overall team standings at the World Boxing World Cup final stage starting today in Tashkent?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are following the most important news in Uzbek boxing and world sports!
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