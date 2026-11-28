Telegram founder Pavel Durov has issued a serious warning to iPhone users on his channel. He stated that devices running on outdated iOS versions may be at risk of hacker attacks.

Durov emphasized that using even a slightly older version of the operating system can pose a threat to the security of personal data and accounts on the phone. In some cases, simply opening a malicious website can be enough for hackers to gain access to the device.

For this reason, it is reported that Telegram has begun sending security warning messages to certain users who are running older iOS versions.

How to update your iPhone?

Users with their phone menu in Russian can perform the update in the following order:

1. Open the "Settings" (Nastroyki) app.

2. Go to the "General" (Osnovnie) section.

3. Select the "Software Update" (Obnovleniye PO) item.

4. If a new version is available, tap "Update Now" (Obnovit seychas) or "Download and Install" (Zagruzit i ustanovit).

5. Enter your phone passcode and wait for the update to download and install.

Before updating, pay attention to the following:

• Ensure the phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network.

• The device must have at least 50 percent battery or be connected to a charger.

• Do not turn off the phone until the update process is complete. The device will restart automatically after installation. This process may take 10–20 minutes.

It is also recommended to enable the "Automatic Updates" (Avtoobnovleniye) function in the "Software Update" (Obnovleniye PO) section to install future updates automatically.