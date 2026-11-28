The third round of matches has concluded at the Asian Handball Championship, currently being hosted in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The Uzbekistan women's national team, representing our country in the competition, faced the Australian national team in this round.

Match and previous round results

After setbacks in the first two rounds, our compatriots finally celebrated their first and highly convincing victory — the match ended with a score of 36:20 in favor of the Uzbekistan national team.

Round Opponent Match result 1st round Republic of Korea Uzbekistan lost 2nd round Kazakhstan (host) Uzbekistan lost 3rd round Australia Uzbekistan won 36:20

In your opinion, what kind of psychological advantage will this major victory over Australia give the Uzbekistan women's national team in upcoming matches?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are following the latest updates on Uzbek sports and the Asian Championship!