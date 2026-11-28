It is reported that the incident occurred in the Katune rural area of the Mimoso do Sul municipality, located in the state of Espirito Santo in southeastern Brazil. The event took place during severe storms observed on Monday, November 23, and Tuesday, November 24.

In Brazil, a farmer lost 20 head of cattle after lightning struck a field during a severe storm. The natural disaster caused the farmer approximately 13,000 pounds sterling in damages. The animals were found dead on the morning of Wednesday, November 25, following days of heavy rain. This was reported by the Need To Know publication.

At the time, the cattle were grazing in the pasture. Suddenly, lightning struck the field, resulting in the death of all 20 animals in the herd. Videos of the incident show the carcasses of the animals scattered across the pasture. Some frames also show birds, resembling vultures, near them.

Farmer Nattan Astolfo stated that all the deceased cattle belonged to the Nelore breed. These animals were raised for breeding and selling calves. The farmer has been involved in cattle farming since childhood, a profession that is a multi-generational tradition in his family.

The animals were found in a pasture approximately 500 meters away from the farm's main buildings. However, reaching the area was quite difficult. As a result of heavy rain, the ground turned into mud, making the removal and burial of the cattle carcasses a serious problem.

For this reason, special equipment was brought in to clear a path through the muddy ground. Only then was it possible to move the deceased animals to one location and carry out the burial.

According to preliminary estimates, the financial loss suffered by the farmer is approximately 100,000 Brazilian reais, or 13,000 pounds sterling.

35-year-old Nattan Astolfo said this is the first time such an incident has occurred on his farm. He emphasized that suffering such a large loss due to a natural disaster has been a heavy blow for him.

Nevertheless, the farmer stated that he is trying not to lose hope and is relying on his faith and beliefs to overcome this difficulty.