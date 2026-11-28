Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has once again addressed the mysterious “M” sign that has been capturing fans' attention in recent weeks. A new post on his Instagram page has further fueled speculation about the meaning of this symbol.

In one of his latest videos, the footballer appears to be shouting “MAAAAUU.” He also included this exact word in his post. This has prompted fans to wonder what meaning is hidden behind it.

In Portuguese, the word “mau” means “bad.” For this reason, some are interpreting Ronaldo’s gesture as a playful warning, implying “I am dangerous.”

Previously, fans had speculated that the letter “M” might refer to the player's next goal-scoring milestone. They believe the sign could be related to the Portuguese word “mil,” meaning “thousand.”

So far, Ronaldo has not provided an explanation for the true meaning of his mysterious gesture. Therefore, his new post continues to spark various theories among fans.