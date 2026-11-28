16-year-old Indian Raul John Adju had the opportunity to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin face-to-face at an international meeting. The young entrepreneur became the center of attention after taking a selfie with Putin as a keepsake from the encounter.

Raul is the founder of "ThinkCraft," a platform operating in the field of artificial intelligence. He was invited to an event attended by the presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan, which brought together young technology enthusiasts from various countries.

During the meeting, the young participants showcased their projects and new technological solutions developed using artificial intelligence. The presence of the 16-year-old Indian entrepreneur among them drew particular attention.

Raul's photo with the Russian leader went viral on the internet, sparking discussions among users.