The World Cup final stage in boxing has kicked off in Tashkent. On the first day of the competition, our representative in the -50 kg weight category, Shodiyorjon Meliqo‘ziyev, who was the first from the Uzbekistan national team to enter the ring, began his participation with a confident victory.

Clear dominance in the Uzbek-Kazakh derby

In the opening stage of the tournament, our compatriot faced a serious opponent — Daniyal Sabit from Kazakhstan. During the intense and exciting bout, Shodiyorjon Meliqo‘ziyev gained the upper hand with his precise and confident movements, securing a 5:0 victory by a unanimous decision of the judges and advancing to the next stage of the competition.

Match details

Indicators Official data Competition Boxing World Cup final stage (Tashkent) Weight category -50 kg Pairing Shodiyorjon Meliqo‘ziyev (Uzbekistan) — Daniyal Sabit (Kazakhstan) Final result 5:0 (Shodiyorjon Meliqo‘ziyev advanced to the next round)

Do you think Shodiyorjon Meliqo‘ziyev, who started the World Cup in Tashkent with a brilliant victory, can climb to the top of the podium in the -50 kg weight category?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this joyful news with your loved ones who are following the most important results of Uzbek boxing and the World Cup taking place in Tashkent!