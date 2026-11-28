Photos of a dog that took on an unusual appearance after the fur on its head was shaved off have gone viral on social media. The images caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of users in a short time.

In the photos, it can be seen that the dog's body, nose, and area around its mouth are covered in thick black fur, while the top of its head has been completely shaved. As a result, its head has taken on a strange shape resembling a human skull.

This appearance reminded many people of a video game character or an unusual creature from fantasy films.

The user who posted the photos wrote jokingly: "I shaved the fur on my dog's head. Now it looks so strange that I can't even sleep at night."

The post quickly became popular on the internet, garnering over 400,000 "likes".