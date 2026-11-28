Anant Singh, a member of the legislative assembly in the Indian state of Bihar—considered one of the country's poorest regions—held his daughter Shivangi Singh's wedding with unprecedented scale and extravagance. Nearly 400,000 guests attended the festivities, which lasted for five days.

2.5 hectares of space, 500 cooks, and helipads

According to media reports, the wedding ceremony covered an area of 2.5 hectares. To serve the guests, 500 cooks were hired, preparing hundreds of thousands of traditional sweets and dishes. Thousands of local residents also flocked to the event, hoping for free meals.

At the same time, the host of the wedding, lawmaker Anant Singh, has become the center of public and media attention. According to reports, he is currently under investigation and facing trial in over 20 (some sources say 28) criminal cases, including charges of murder, attempted murder, and extortion.