Indian lawmaker sparks controversy by inviting 400,000 guests to daughter's wedding
Anant Singh, a member of the legislative assembly in the Indian state of Bihar—considered one of the country's poorest regions—held his daughter Shivangi Singh's wedding with unprecedented scale and extravagance. Nearly 400,000 guests attended the festivities, which lasted for five days.
2.5 hectares of space, 500 cooks, and helipads
According to media reports, the wedding ceremony covered an area of 2.5 hectares. To serve the guests, 500 cooks were hired, preparing hundreds of thousands of traditional sweets and dishes. Thousands of local residents also flocked to the event, hoping for free meals.
At the same time, the host of the wedding, lawmaker Anant Singh, has become the center of public and media attention. According to reports, he is currently under investigation and facing trial in over 20 (some sources say 28) criminal cases, including charges of murder, attempted murder, and extortion.
Key details of the extravagant wedding
Indicators
Official and media data
Wedding host
Anant Singh — Member of the Legislative Assembly of Bihar, India
Duration and area
Lasted 5 days, covered an area of 2.5 hectares
Number of guests
Nearly 400,000 people (including thousands who came for free food)
Organizational scale
500 cooks, special helipads built for VIP guests
Legal status of the lawmaker
Under investigation for over 20 cases, including murder and extortion
In your opinion, how should we evaluate such extravagant weddings for 400,000 people held by officials in a region where a large part of the population lives in social hardship?
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