In the US state of Florida, 18 people fell ill after a festive lunch organized for Thanksgiving. 15 of them were taken to the hospital. Due to the incident, emergency services declared a mass casualty situation. This was reported by The Telegraph.

It is reported that the incident occurred on November 25 in the city of Doral, Miami-Dade County. The Leon Medical Centres network organized an annual festive lunch for its employees. The meal was set at the company's headquarters, and the food was provided by an external catering service.

Shortly after lunch, some employees began experiencing gastrointestinal issues. Emergency services from Miami-Dade County were called to the scene. According to preliminary information, a total of 18 people felt unwell, and 15 of them were transported to local hospitals.

Due to the high number of victims, the incident was classified as a level three mass casualty emergency. This signifies the need to involve multiple medical facilities and additional ambulance resources.

Leon Medical Centres issued a statement regarding the incident, confirming that some employees experienced gastrointestinal symptoms after lunch and received medical attention. The company stated it is working with the catering provider to determine the cause of the poisoning.

The company also emphasized that the incident occurred only at its headquarters and did not affect patients at its medical service facilities.

So far, no further information has been provided regarding the health status of the victims or the exact cause of the poisoning. The investigation is ongoing.