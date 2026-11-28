As part of the World Cup final stage in boxing, which kicked off in Tashkent, Uzbekistan women's national team representative Feruza Kazakova successfully completed her first bout. Competing in the -51 kg weight category, our compatriot faced Yuna Nishinaka from Japan.

Knockdown and unanimous victory

Throughout the full duration of the match, Feruza Kazakova maintained a significant advantage over her opponent. During the fight, our boxer managed to knock down her Japanese opponent, ultimately securing a convincing 5:0 victory by unanimous decision of the judges.

Fight details

Indicators Official data Competition Boxing World Cup final stage (Tashkent) Weight category -51 kg (women's) Pairing Feruza Kazakova (Uzbekistan) — Yuna Nishinaka (Japan) Final result 5:0 (Feruza Kazakova advanced to the next round) Notable moment The opponent was knocked down during the fight

Do you think Feruza Kazakova, who achieved a brilliant victory over her Japanese opponent, can win the -51 kg title at the World Cup in Tashkent?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this joyful news with your loved ones who are following the most important results of Uzbek boxing and the World Cup taking place in Tashkent!