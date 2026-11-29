Pigeon's behavior during Quran recitation in Kazakhstan attracts attention (video)
A video showing a pigeon bowing its head and remaining motionless for a while as the Quran is being recited in the city of Zharkent, Kazakhstan, has gone viral on social media.
In the footage captured by a local resident, the pigeon is seen standing on a walkway with its head bowed while verses from the Quran are broadcast from the mosque's loudspeakers.
Social media users who watched the video have compared the pigeon's posture to a prostration (sajdah) and are expressing various reactions. Some have described the incident as astonishing.
The video spread widely in a short time, drawing the attention of many users. However, there has been no official or scientific explanation provided yet regarding the reason for the behavior captured in the video.
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