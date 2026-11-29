In the German city of Münster, 59-year-old Dutch national Stefan Wijkamp has been found guilty of publicly glorifying Adolf Hitler and inciting hatred. The court sentenced him to an 8-month suspended prison term.

According to WDR, the incident occurred on July 19, 2025, during a far-right demonstration held in Münster. In an interview given to a YouTube channel during the protest, Wijkamp called Adolf Hitler a "genius" and a "miracle without equal in the world." He also made remarks to the effect that "My love for Germany is Adolf Hitler."

On November 27, 2026, the Münster court found him guilty of inciting hatred and sentenced him to 8 months in prison. The sentence was suspended for a period of 3 years. In addition, he was ordered to pay 1,000 euros to the state treasury of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia and cover court costs.

The judge emphasized that Wijkamp's public statements seriously insulted the dignity of the victims of the Nazi regime and disturbed public peace.

In court, Wijkamp did not hide his admiration for Hitler and attempted to defend his views as freedom of speech. The defense requested an acquittal, but the court rejected this argument.

According to the Dutch public broadcaster NOS, Wijkamp plans to appeal the court's decision. Therefore, the verdict has not yet entered into legal force.