Uzbek tennis player Sergey Fomin and Ukrainian Oleksii Krutykh have won the doubles title at the 'Challenger Hersonissos-4' tournament. They defeated Italians Gianluca Cadenasso and Jacopo Vasami in the final, reports UzDaily.uz.

The final match ended with a score of 3:6, 6:1, 10:5. Fomin and Krutykh lost the first set to their opponents. However, they turned the situation around in the second set, winning 6:1. Maintaining their dominance in the decisive tie-break, the pair concluded the tournament with a 10:5 victory.

This result marks a 'Challenger' series doubles title for Sergey Fomin.