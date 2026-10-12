Subaru cars to also protect pedestrians with airbag

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Subaru cars to also protect pedestrians with airbag

Japan's Subaru uses an external airbag in its cars designed to protect not only the driver and passengers, but pedestrians as well. This system serves to reduce the risk of severe head injuries to pedestrians during a collision.

According to Subaru's official data, the system triggers under specific collision conditions when the car is traveling at approximately 25–60 km/h. The airbag covers the rear part of the hood, the lower area of the windshield, and the front side pillars. This helps reduce injuries caused by a pedestrian's head hitting hard parts. However, the system does not deploy in every single collision.

Volvo was one of the first to introduce such pedestrian protection technology in 2012. The company's Volvo V40 model was equipped with this system. Jaguar Land Rover has also used similar technology in some of its vehicles.

Meanwhile, Subaru continues to use external pedestrian protection airbags in certain models. According to the company, this technology is available in several models sold in Japan. The equipment varies depending on the car model and manufacturing year.

An airbag installed on the front hood of a car hitting a dummy during a crash test.
SubaruVolvo V40Jaguar Land Roverpedestrian protection technology
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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