New Duet from Sevinch and Kamron: "Gul" Coming Soon

Singers Sevinch Mo‘minova and Kamron Mo‘minov announced that they are working on a new duet for their fans. The new song is titled "Gul".

Although the official premiere date of the song has not yet been announced, the artists have stated that it will be presented to listeners very soon. The singers shared a short snippet of the track on their Instagram pages, further increasing fan anticipation.

The released teaser quickly went viral on social media and was warmly received by listeners. Many observers are leaving positive comments, highly praising the song's melody and the harmony of the duet.

Fans, in particular, have expressed that they are impatiently waiting for the full version of the song and are requesting an earlier premiere. It is evident that the song "Gul" has already managed to generate significant interest even before its release.