New Duet from Sevinch and Kamron: "Gul" Coming Soon

·315·Culture
New Duet from Sevinch and Kamron: "Gul" Coming Soon

Singers Sevinch Mo‘minova and Kamron Mo‘minov announced that they are working on a new duet for their fans. The new song is titled "Gul".

Although the official premiere date of the song has not yet been announced, the artists have stated that it will be presented to listeners very soon. The singers shared a short snippet of the track on their Instagram pages, further increasing fan anticipation.

The released teaser quickly went viral on social media and was warmly received by listeners. Many observers are leaving positive comments, highly praising the song's melody and the harmony of the duet.

Fans, in particular, have expressed that they are impatiently waiting for the full version of the song and are requesting an earlier premiere. It is evident that the song "Gul" has already managed to generate significant interest even before its release.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Lil Khurramov's Love Story Ends UnexpectedlyToday, 07:31Manzura Reveals Why She Married LateYesterday, 13:51Sridevi's Eldest Daughter Faces Scary Incident at PremiereYesterday, 11:37Unexpected Answer from Ulugbek Rahmatullayev: What Is Happiness? (Video)Yesterday, 10:59Singer Jasmin's Lookalike FoundYesterday, 10:23Hande Yener Has Awkward Moment on Stage While Accepting AwardYesterday, 10:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Unexpected situation at the Ummon concert in Fergana
Yulduz Usmonova openly revealed what kind of old woman she will be at 80
Ozoda Nursaidova explodes with “To‘ylar muborak” — the music video goes viral in a short time (video)
Groom Tucking Money into Kaniza's Dress Sparks Social Media Debate (Video)
Shahzoda surprises fans by appearing on the runway with her daughter-in-law
How much does Fotima Nazarova, known for her “Sohiba” character, earn from Instagram?
Master of Words Avaz Oxun Attracts Fan Attention by Singing at Ozoda Nursaidova's Concert
Rano Shodieva showed the underwater world in China (video)