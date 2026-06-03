Sridevi's Eldest Daughter Faces Scary Incident at Premiere

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Sridevi's Eldest Daughter Faces Scary Incident at Premiere

The premiere of a new film starring Janhvi Kapoor, the eldest daughter of renowned Indian actress Sridevi, was marred by an unexpected and dangerous incident.

During the event, while she was seated next to famous actor Ram Charan, a fan approached the stage and made an aggressive move that caused panic and chaos.

The situation could have escalated further had the actor's bodyguards not intervened swiftly. Alert security personnel immediately escorted the fan off the stage.

Janhvi Kapoor was reportedly shocked and frightened by the unexpected incident. The event was briefly halted.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media, once again highlighting the issue of security at celebrity events.

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