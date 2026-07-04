Alisher Navoi Monument Unveiled in Tbilisi (photo, video)

·29·Culture
Alisher Navoi Monument Unveiled in Tbilisi (photo, video)

A solemn opening ceremony of the monument to the great poet and thinker Alisher Navoi was held in Tbilisi. Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze attended the event.

The new monument has become yet another symbol of the friendship, mutual respect, and cultural affinity that have been forged between the two peoples over centuries.

Navoi's Legacy — A Treasure for All Humanity

It was emphasized at the ceremony that Alisher Navoi's legacy is an invaluable spiritual treasure not only for the Uzbek people, but for all of humanity.

The works of the great thinker, which have become an encyclopedia of life, have been inspiring many generations for centuries. His oeuvre serves as an important source of knowledge for literature enthusiasts, researchers, and those seeking to understand the rich spiritual world of the East.

Alisher Navoi Monument Unveiled in Tbilisi (photo, video)

The ideals of humanism, enlightenment, goodness, reflection, and mutual respect are exalted in Navoi's works.

A Cultural Bridge Uniting Two Peoples

The opening of the Alisher Navoi monument in Tbilisi was hailed as a significant event in the history of cultural relations between Uzbekistan and Georgia.

The Uzbek and Georgian peoples have long been bound together by trade routes, ties of friendship, and a shared interest in each other's rich cultural heritage.

This monument has become yet another vivid expression of this historical closeness.

Alisher Navoi Monument Unveiled in Tbilisi (photo, video)

Shota Rustaveli Is Also Honored in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, the work of the great Georgian poet Shota Rustaveli is also treated with profound respect.

One of the central streets of Tashkent is named after him. A monument dedicated to the great representative of Georgian classical literature has also been erected in the capital.

In turn, last year one of the central parks in Tbilisi was named after Alisher Navoi.

Cultural Cooperation at a New Stage

In recent years, cultural and humanitarian ties between Uzbekistan and Georgia have significantly intensified.

Alisher Navoi Monument Unveiled in Tbilisi (photo, video)

Days of Uzbek Culture and Cinema in Tbilisi, as well as Days of Georgian Culture in Tashkent, were successfully held.

Such events serve to bring the two peoples closer together and to increase interest in each other's cultural heritage.

A New Symbol of Friendship

Participants of the ceremony specifically noted that Alisher Navoi is one of the great representatives of world literature.

Alisher Navoi Monument Unveiled in Tbilisi (photo, video)

Confidence was expressed that the Navoi monument, now standing in Tbilisi, will remain a vivid symbol of the ever-strengthening friendship and mutual respect between the peoples of Uzbekistan and Georgia.

Alisher NavoiTbilisiShavkat MirziyoyevIrakli KobakhidzeShota Rustaveli
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