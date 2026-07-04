The Lesser-Known Sons of Bollywood Stars and Their Pursuits

·40·Culture
The Lesser-Known Sons of Bollywood Stars and Their Pursuits

Bollywood has many families that have been active in the film industry for several generations. Some sons of famous actors are following in their fathers' footsteps, striving to find their place in the world of cinema and creativity. Others, however, have preferred to stay away from the public eye for now.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

Portrait of Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan together.

Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, Aryan Khan, chose directing over acting. In 2025, he made his directorial debut with a satirical series about life in Bollywood. Aryan worked on the project as both a screenwriter and director.

While Aryan is compared to his father in appearance, voice, and mannerisms, he prefers to work behind the camera rather than in front of it.

Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan

Junaid Khan and Aamir Khan depicted in side-by-side portraits.

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, began his acting career in theater. His first major on-screen role was in the film "Maharaj," released in 2024, where he played the character of journalist and social activist Karsandas Mulji.

Later, he appeared in romantic and dramatic films. Junaid has stated that he wishes to build his career through independent decisions rather than leveraging his father's fame.

Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan standing in side-by-side portraits.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh, previously worked as an assistant director in cinema. Later, in 2025, he began his big-screen career by playing the lead role in the romantic film "Nadaaniyan."

Ibrahim is frequently discussed for his striking resemblance to his father. He has since participated in more serious dramatic projects.

Hrithik Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and his son Hridhaan Roshan shown in a side-by-side collage.

Hrithik Roshan has two sons: Hrihaan and Hridhaan, born from his marriage to Sussanne Khan. Hridhaan was born in 2008 and has not yet begun a professional career in the film industry.

His parents have sought to protect their children from public pressure. Consequently, very little information about Hrithik Roshan's sons is shared in the media.

Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

Photo of Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor together at an event.

Rishi Kapoor's son, Ranbir Kapoor, is one of the actors who has achieved independent success in Bollywood. He studied cinema in New York, worked as an assistant director, and subsequently entered acting.

Ranbir became renowned for his roles in romantic, dramatic, and biographical films. As the next generation of the Kapoor family in the film industry, he continues the legacy of his father, Rishi Kapoor.

Shah Rukh KhanAamir KhanSaif Ali KhanHrithik RoshanMaharaj
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