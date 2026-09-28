Scientists Discover Planet Orbiting in Opposite Direction to Its Star

Astronomers have discovered an unusual Neptune-sized exoplanet that moves in the opposite direction to its host star's rotation. The discovery of this object, named GJ 3090 b, could lead to a rethinking of how planetary systems are formed.

An international team of researchers identified the planet using a high-precision spectrograph. Observations showed that GJ 3090 b has a retrograde orbit. Its orbital axis is tilted by approximately 136 degrees, causing the planet to move in the direction opposite to its star's rotation.

Such a phenomenon is one of the rare occurrences not previously observed around small and relatively cool stars. Planets typically form from the gas and dust disk that gives birth to their star. Therefore, in most cases, they move in alignment with the star's rotation direction.

Scientists studied the system in detail to determine why GJ 3090 b ended up with such an unusual orbit. Researchers initially hypothesized that another large celestial body might have altered the planet's movement direction, but no such object was detected during the observations.

Following this, scientists put forward another possibility. They believe that during the early stages of the planetary system's formation, another gas and dust disk might have been captured from outer space. It is quite likely that the matter in this disk subsequently affected the planet's orbit and changed its direction of motion.

Researchers plan to continue observing the GJ 3090 b system. They hope to determine how common such retrograde orbits are around red dwarfs and how the external environment affects the formation of young planetary systems.