One of the brightest pages in the history of world football is closing. Portugal national team captain and record holder Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to put a definitive end to his international career.

According to sensational information spread by the country's influential publication O Jogo, the 41-year-old forward's decision is firm and irreversible.

The final match and unexpected farewell

The source notes that the match against Wales within the Nations League on September 24 (1:0) remained the legendary goalscorer's very last official match in a Portugal shirt.

The course of events took a sharp turn in the next round: