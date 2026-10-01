The End of an Era: Cristiano Ronaldo completely concludes his career with the Portugal national team

·2·Sport
The End of an Era: Cristiano Ronaldo completely concludes his career with the Portugal national team

One of the brightest pages in the history of world football is closing. Portugal national team captain and record holder Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to put a definitive end to his international career.

According to sensational information spread by the country's influential publication O Jogo, the 41-year-old forward's decision is firm and irreversible.

The final match and unexpected farewell

The source notes that the match against Wales within the Nations League on September 24 (1:0) remained the legendary goalscorer's very last official match in a Portugal shirt.

The course of events took a sharp turn in the next round:

  • Discontent on the bench: In the match against Norway (2:1), head coach Jorge Jesus did not field the forward, and Ronaldo openly showed his anger at this decision;

  • Press conference and the final period: After the coach commented on the situation at a press conference, hinting that the captain might also miss the game against Denmark, Ronaldo urgently left the camp;

  • No return: The striker will no longer return to the national team — his international career is coming to an abrupt end in this manner.

      Unattainable figures: Absolute records left in history

      Although the farewell took place in the shadow of certain disagreements and scandals, Ronaldo's legacy in the national team spanning over 20 years remains the highest peak in football history:

      • 234 matches: The record for the most appearances in a national team shirt in the history of world football;

      • 146 goals: The absolute goalscoring record in the history of international national teams.

      The former «Real Madrid» star lifted the 2016 European Championship and the 2019 UEFA Nations League trophy with his national team. His unexpected and abrupt departure from the team became a major shock not only for Portuguese fans, but for the entire global football community.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugal national teamNations LeagueMost capped players in football history
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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