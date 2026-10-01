In Dagestan, a female tourist was dropped from a height despite refusing to jump (video)

·32·World
In Dagestan, a female tourist was dropped from a height despite refusing to jump (video)

An incident involving a female tourist occurred during an extreme attraction in the Sulak Canyon, Dagestan. A video has spread on social media showing instructors dragging a 41-year-old Moscow resident to the edge of the platform even though she got scared at the last moment and refused to do the rope jump. This was reported by MK.

The video shows the woman frightened, resisting, and stating that she does not want to jump. She begs the instructors not to drop her. The woman struggles and asks the man next to her, her husband, for help. Despite this, the men drag her to the edge of the platform. In some frames, one of the instructors can be seen kicking the woman's leg, forcing her to move to the edge. Afterwards, the platform mechanism was triggered, and the woman plunged downwards.

Remarkably, it is reported that this video was posted on social media by the organizers of the attraction for promotional purposes. However, the footage sparked sharp outrage and criticism among users. Many emphasized that a tourist cannot be forced to jump without their consent.

There is currently no information regarding additional official details or a legal assessment of the incident shown in the video.

SulakMKExtreme attractionTourism
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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