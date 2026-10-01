«I will tell the truth when the time comes»: Ronaldo explained why he left the national team

Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the Portugal national team camp ahead of schedule, has finally broken his silence. The star striker issued an official statement regarding this sensational incident, which occurred ahead of the crucial match against Denmark in the 3rd round of the Nations League, through insider Fabrizio Romano.

The words of the 41-year-old captain indicate that relations within the national team are not as smooth as previously claimed, and that serious conversations lie behind the decision.

Conversation with the president and a mysterious promise

Ronaldo revealed what prompted his decision to leave the team in his statement:

«After the head coach's press conference and my conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I decided to leave the national team camp. When the time comes, I will tell all the Portuguese people the whole truth about why I left the Portugal national team, which I have always served with loyalty. For now, it is time to wish Portugal and all my teammates good luck».

What happened behind the scenes?

The sequence of events shows that the tension in the camp had been building for several days:

Training ground conflict: Despite head coach Jorge Jesus insisting there were no issues within the team, Ronaldo had left the training session ahead of schedule.

Coach's hint: At the press conference, Jesus stated that the probability of the forward taking the field in the match against Denmark was high.

Urgent flight: Shortly after these events, the veteran goalscorer decided to leave Copenhagen and head to Saudi Arabia.

Although Ronaldo wished his teammates good luck, his promise to «reveal the truth when the time comes» indicates a serious conflict between the leadership of Portuguese football and the coaching staff. This statement has further intensified discussions about whether his 20-year career in the national team is in jeopardy.