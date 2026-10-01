Unexpected blow ahead of match against Denmark: Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp

An unexpected tension has arisen around the Portugal national team. Team captain and leader Cristiano Ronaldo left the national team camp ahead of schedule on the eve of a crucial match against Denmark within the 3rd round of the Nations League.

According to reports from the influential Spanish publication Marca, the 41-year-old star forward plans to depart for his club's headquarters in Saudi Arabia within the coming hours aboard his private jet stationed in Madrid.

Secret training break and coach's statement

This event has further fueled the already restless mood surrounding the national team. Earlier, reports circulated that Ronaldo had ended his training session early and left the pitch.

Although head coach Jorge Jesus emphasized at a press conference that there are no disagreements within the team and the atmosphere is healthy, his subsequent remarks failed to dispel the doubts. Jesus openly stated that the captain's participation in the upcoming match against Denmark is unlikely. The fact that the player headed to Saudi Arabia shortly after leaving training hints at an ongoing crisis.

Situation in the Nations League: Has the need for Ronaldo diminished?

Portugal's start in this tournament has been rather slow for Ronaldo:

Against Wales (1:0): Cristiano started in the main lineup and played for 67 minutes, but failed to register a goal or an assist;

Against Norway (2:1): The coaching staff left the veteran forward on the bench, and he did not take the field at all.

Against the backdrop of these results, speculations are growing that Jorge Jesus is placing emphasis on shaping the team without Ronaldo, which may have caused the captain's dissatisfaction.

The Denmark test and an uncertain future

Portugal will face the Denmark test on October 1 at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. At a time when the fight for crucial points in the standings is underway, Ronaldo's absence and departure from the team are certain to spark major discussions among the Portuguese Football Federation and fans.

So far, Ronaldo himself and his representatives have not issued an official comment on the situation. However, this decision brings serious questions regarding his future on the international stage to the forefront.