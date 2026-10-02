A major drone show will be displayed in the Tashkent sky today

·2·Uzbekistan
A major drone show will be displayed in the Tashkent sky today

Today, October 2, residents and guests of Tashkent can witness a grand drone show in the sky over the "Yangi O‘zbekiston" park.

The special light display is dedicated to the historic victory of the Uzbekistan national team at the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad. During the show, various compositions will be presented in the sky involving hundreds of drones.

The drone show will take place from 20:00 to 20:15 at the "Yangi O‘zbekiston" park, in the Mirzo Ulugbek district. Admission to watch the show is free.

Important information was also provided for drivers. The roads around the park will not be closed, and vehicles will move as usual.

Those who wish to watch the show can arrive near the park earlier and choose a convenient spot for themselves.

Yangi Uzbekistan parkMirzo Ulugbek district46th FIDE Chess Olympiaddrone show
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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