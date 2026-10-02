The Football Association responds to charges in the Manchester City case

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The Football Association responds to charges in the Manchester City case

The Football Association (FA) has issued an official statement regarding Manchester City being found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules. It is noted that this serious situation has damaged the reputation of the sport and cast a shadow over the integrity of the game. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Financial irregularities and the independent commission's conclusion

According to the 40-page decision published by the independent commission, it was determined that Manchester City used hidden financing schemes worth over £830 million to artificially inflate their revenue. These complex financial practices were orchestrated to circumvent strict rules set by the Premier League and UEFA.

Club officials had claimed that the financial support did not come from owner Sheikh Mansour's Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), but from the Crown Prince Court (CPC) of Abu Dhabi. They argued this was done to help sponsors fulfill their obligations. However, the commission strongly rejected this defense, calling it completely untrue.

The FA's firm stance and consequences

Panel members commenting on the investigation findings stated that this explanation was fabricated later to hide the true nature of the hidden financing scheme. Following these violations, the Football Association stated that it is closely monitoring the situation and does not rule out taking its own disciplinary measures.

In its official statement, the FA emphasized that the independent commission's decision has serious implications for the integrity of the game. The organization stated that it is carefully reviewing the decision and its impact, and will take appropriate action if necessary.

The association added that as legal proceedings between the Premier League and Manchester City Football Club are ongoing, it will continue to monitor developments step by step. The repercussions of this ruling extend beyond the Etihad Stadium boardroom, placing the financial activities of the club's key commercial partners under strict scrutiny.

Manchester CityPremier LeagueFootball AssociationFinancial RulesEnglish Football
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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