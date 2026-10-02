Elon Musk Aims to Expand Space Exploration with Starship

Entrepreneur and engineer Elon Musk has proposed fundamentally transforming the scope of scientific research using his massive Starship spacecraft. He believes this next-generation transport system will not only allow for launching massive telescopes into orbit but also enable the construction of scientific observatories on the lunar surface in the future. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the reusable Starship system being developed by SpaceX is expected to have a payload capacity of over 100 tons to orbit. The spacecraft's hull diameter of nearly 9 meters provides a significant advantage for housing scientific instruments and large-scale equipment.

Large telescopes and new opportunities

Currently, the design of modern orbital telescopes is heavily constrained by rocket fairing limitations. For instance, the primary mirror of the famous James Webb telescope has a diameter of 6.5 meters, which could not fit into the Ariane 5 rocket in its assembled state. Consequently, scientists were forced to construct the mirror in 18 separate segments that unfold in space.

The spacious volume of the Starship allows for bypassing such complex structural constraints. The larger the telescope mirror, the more light it collects, which in turn expands the ability to observe the faintest and most distant objects previously unknown to science.

Massive observatories on the lunar surface

Elon Musk is also promoting the idea of utilizing the lunar surface for space exploration, specifically the far side of the Moon, which is shielded from Earth. Because the far side of the Moon is naturally protected from various radio frequency interference generated on Earth, it is considered an ideal location for scientific observations.

Previously, NASA had also considered the Lunar Crater Radio Telescope concept. According to this plan, a radio telescope would be built in one of the massive lunar craters, capable of operating at frequencies below 30 MHz, which are impossible to study due to Earth's ionosphere.

Experts note that through such unique telescopes, scientists will be able to deeply study the early universe era that existed before the first stars and galaxies were formed. Starship is expected to become the key factor in implementing these massive scientific projects.