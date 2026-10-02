Silver for Jahongir Zokirov: Uzbek boxers win 7 medals at the Asian Games

·2·Sport
Silver for Jahongir Zokirov: Uzbek boxers win 7 medals at the Asian Games

The boxing competitions of the XX Asian Games held in Japan have come to an end! The final bout in the super heavyweight division was in the spotlight of millions of sports fans. Protecting the honor of our country in the super heavyweight category (+90 kg), skilled master of the leather gloves Jahongir Zokirov stepped into the ring against his long-time rival, Aybek Oralbay from Kazakhstan, for the gold medal. At the end of a tense and dramatic clash, our boxer won the silver medal. So, how did the final bout go, and how many medals did the Uzbekistan national team finish this major continental competition with?

Hot super heavyweight derby: Zokirov — Oralbay clash

The final bout unfolded in a true heavyweights' martial arts style:

  • Fierce resistance: The clash between Jahongir Zokirov and Aybek Oralbay started with high pressure and intensity from the very first round;

  • Uncompromising struggle: The Uzbek boxer put his opponent in difficult situations several times and landed precise punches;

  • Judges' decision: The bout lasted the full distance, and in the end, the judges awarded the victory to the Kazakh master of the leather gloves based on points;

  • Silver step: Jahongir Zokirov added a valuable silver medal to our delegation's tally as the runner-up of the XX Asian Games.

7 medals from the national team: Competition results

"Thus, the Uzbekistan boxing national team successfully concluded the competitions at the XX Asian Games hosted by Japan with a total of 7 medals. Among our representatives, 2 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals were recorded."

Our leather glove masters once again proved during these bouts that they are one of the strongest leading schools on the continent.

Medal tally of the Uzbekistan boxing team (Table)

Medal level

Number of medals

Notable results

Gold

2

Our athletes who won continental championships

Silver

1

Jahongir Zokirov (+90 kg, finalist)

Bronze

4

Our boxers who successfully reached the semifinals

Total

7 medals

XX Asian Games (Japan)

In your opinion, how fair was the refereeing decision in the final bout between Jahongir Zokirov and Aybek Oralbay? How do you rate the overall 7-medal performance of our boxers?

Leave your analysis and thoughts in the comments below, support our athletes, and share these results with all sports enthusiasts via Telegram!

XX Asian GamesJahongir ZokirovUzbekistan boxing teamUzbekistan boxing medals
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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