Yorqinxoja Umarov presents his new song to fans (video)

·4·Culture
Yorqinxoja Umarov presents his new song to fans (video)

Singer Yorqinxoja Umarov has presented his new song titled "Asalim" to his fans. Released on October 7, the track quickly won the attention of listeners and received warm and sincere comments.

The new song was well received by fans. Published on the YouTube platform, the track "Asalim" was viewed over 1 million times in just two days. This shows that the song has sparked great interest among listeners.

Well, have you listened to Yorqinxoja Umarov's new track and watched its music video? What impression did the song "Asalim" leave on you?

If you had the opportunity to rate this track from 1 to 10 points, how many points would you give it? Leave your opinion in the comments!

Yorqinxoja UmarovAsalimYouTube trackmusic
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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