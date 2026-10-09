Singer Gullu's daughter sentenced to life imprisonment in Turkey

The court verdict regarding the death of Gul Tut, known by her stage name Gullu, has been announced in Yalova, Turkey. The 28-year-old daughter of the singer, who died after falling from the window of her apartment in a six-story building on September 26, 2025, was sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment. This was reported by the Anadolu Agency.

As part of the case heard at the Heavy Penal Court in Yalova, Gulter was accused of premeditated murder of her mother. During the trial, correspondence, audio recordings, expert reports, and witness testimonies related to the case were discussed.

Delivering a tearful defense statement in court, Gulter denied the charges against her. She stated that she did not see the moment her mother fell, and that if she had seen it, she would have tried to catch her. She also emphasized that she was being slandered and expressed her belief in her innocence.

After the court verdict was announced, Gulter's lawyer stated that the case was not yet concluded and that there was an opportunity to appeal the decision to higher instances.