Vohidjon Isokov: "It hurts when my family doesn't believe in me!" (video)

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Vohidjon Isokov: "It hurts when my family doesn't believe in me!" (video)

In one of his interviews, singer Vohidjon Isokov spoke about what hurts him and how important parental trust is in raising children. According to the artist, not trusting a child, comparing them to others, and constantly criticizing them can lead to a loss of self-confidence.

"It hurts that my family members don't believe in me much. When I say something, they tell me, 'You can't do it.' It's disappointing that they don't show more trust in me. That's why I often say, 'I'll show you someday,'" the singer said.

During the conversation, he was also asked whether such words affect a child's psyche. Vohidjon Isokov emphasized that this situation can spiritually break a child.

"Of course, it breaks them. Even if my children break something or lose a very important item of mine, I don't scold them. Do you know why? Because if I scold them, their spirit will be crushed. You need to give a child even more confidence by saying, 'My child, it's okay, we'll get a new one, just don't do it again,'" the artist expressed.

The singer also explained his point with an event he observed in life. According to him, the father of an acquaintance he grew up with in childhood always criticized his child and compared him to other children.

"Every time he came home, he would say: 'Why didn't you water the livestock? Why did you do this? Look at the neighbor's child.' As if everyone in the whole world was good and only his son was bad. He raised him by constantly comparing him to others," Vohidjon Isokov said.

The artist also recalled the upbringing method in his own family. He noted that his father treated his children with affection, respected them, and supported them. Because of this, they learned to freely express their opinions.

According to the singer, the acquaintance who constantly faced criticism and comparison in childhood grew up to be a person with low self-confidence who struggles to freely express his thoughts.

"From this, I realized that a person's inner fire can be extinguished. Therefore, God willing, I will never treat my children like that," he said.

These views, which spread on social networks, sparked discussions among followers. In the comments, many are supporting the singer's thoughts on trusting the child, not comparing them to others, and treating their mistakes with affection.

Vohidjon Isokovchild upbringingtrusting children
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