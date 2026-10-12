Who is the most handsome man in the world? The winner of “Mister Global 2026” has been announced!

Turkey's representative Dilhan Divrikli won the international male beauty pageant “Mister Global 2026” held in Thailand. He outperformed participants from various countries to claim the grand prize and the winner's crown.

Representatives from many countries competed in the final held on October 10, 2026, at the MCC Hall in Nonthaburi, Thailand. During the competition, which lasted about 10 days, the participants were evaluated based on their stage performances, demeanor, and communication skills.

According to the final results, Nigeria's representative Bethel Mbamara took second place, and the Philippines' representative MJ Ordillano took third place.

Prior to the international contest, Dilhan Divrikli had already achieved success in the modeling industry. He previously won the “Top Model of Turkey 2026” competition, thereby earning the opportunity to showcase himself on the international stage.

According to reports, Divrikli, whose family roots are tied to the Emirdag district of Turkey's Afyonkarahisar province, resides in Brussels, Belgium. He speaks four languages and plans to pursue a career in acting in the future.

The "Mister Global" contest, held since 2014, focuses on evaluating not only physical appearance, but also the contestants' stage skills, communication abilities, and personal qualities.