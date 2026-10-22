American student sets record by solving Rubik's cube blindfolded

·7·World
American student sets record by solving Rubik's cube blindfolded

American speedcuber Tommy Cherry broke the Guinness World Record for solving a Rubik's cube blindfolded. He improved the average time result for solving a 3×3×3 cube to 13.97 seconds.

This result was recorded at the Hefei August Open 2026 competition held in China. Cherry thus surpassed the previous record of 14.05 seconds held by Australian Charlie Eggins.

Tommy has previously shown high results in blindfolded cube solving as well. At one of the competitions in the USA, he solved the cube in 11.56 seconds.

Born in 2005, Cherry became interested in solving the Rubik's cube after watching an instructional video in 2015. A few weeks later, he participated in his first official competition.

Currently, he studies at Florida State University and is considered one of the world's top speedcubers. In 2023, Cherry won the World Cube Association championship in blindfolded cube solving. He is also a US and North American champion, and a silver medalist of the 2025 World Championship.

Tommy CherrySpeedcubingGuinness World RecordsWorld Cube Association
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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