Hande Yener Has Awkward Moment on Stage While Accepting Award

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Hande Yener Has Awkward Moment on Stage While Accepting Award

Famous Turkish singer Hande Yener attended the Nazar Awards ceremony and won the award for Best Pop Performer.

During the ceremony, the singer was warmly welcomed by the audience as she went on stage to accept her award. While bowing in gratitude, an unexpected incident occurred — one of the awards broke and fell.

The situation quickly spread across social media, sparking various reactions among fans. While some considered it a simple accident, others cited it as one of the most memorable moments of the ceremony.

Despite this, Hande Yener handled the situation calmly and continued with the ceremony. Her professional approach and stage presence were positively received by fans.

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