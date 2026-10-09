Hande Erçel to become the main star of an international film to be shot in Germany

·2·Culture
Hande Erçel to become the main star of an international film to be shot in Germany

Famous Turkish actress Hande Erçel will participate in an international cinema project. She will portray the main character in Iranian director Nader Saeivar's new dramatic film titled "Diaspora". This was reported by the American publication Deadline.

The events of the film take place in Germany. Hande Erçel will play the role of Merve, a woman trying to start a new life with her 12-year-old son after losing her husband. As the protagonist attempts to rebuild her life, she is forced to fight against unexpected difficulties, injustice, and various societal stereotypes.

German actor Moritz Bleibtreu will also take part in the project. Filming is scheduled to begin in Germany in early 2027.

"Diaspora" could be a new milestone in Hande Erçel's career in the international film arena. The actress appearing before an international audience through a dramatic role is further increasing the interest surrounding the project.

Hande ErçelNader SaeivarDiaspora (film)Moritz Bleibtreu
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Hande Ercel made a drastic change: her new hair color caused criticism from fansHande Ercel made a drastic change: her new hair color caused criticism from fans17 September 12:09Famous Turkish actress and model Hande Ercel visited Qatar and delighted her fansFamous Turkish actress and model Hande Ercel visited Qatar and delighted her fans29 September 11:30Hande Yener Has Awkward Moment on Stage While Accepting AwardHande Yener Has Awkward Moment on Stage While Accepting Award3 June 15:04It is reported that billions of soums were raised for TV presenter Akhror Koshmatov in just 24 hoursIt is reported that billions of soums were raised for TV presenter Akhror Koshmatov in just 24 hoursToday 13:42How have Bollywood's legendary stars changed over the years?How have Bollywood's legendary stars changed over the years?Today 13:24World's No. 1 blogger in Uzbekistan for the first time, what is he filming?World's No. 1 blogger in Uzbekistan for the first time, what is he filming?Today 12:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fans
Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fans