Hande Erçel to become the main star of an international film to be shot in Germany

Famous Turkish actress Hande Erçel will participate in an international cinema project. She will portray the main character in Iranian director Nader Saeivar's new dramatic film titled "Diaspora". This was reported by the American publication Deadline.

The events of the film take place in Germany. Hande Erçel will play the role of Merve, a woman trying to start a new life with her 12-year-old son after losing her husband. As the protagonist attempts to rebuild her life, she is forced to fight against unexpected difficulties, injustice, and various societal stereotypes.

German actor Moritz Bleibtreu will also take part in the project. Filming is scheduled to begin in Germany in early 2027.

"Diaspora" could be a new milestone in Hande Erçel's career in the international film arena. The actress appearing before an international audience through a dramatic role is further increasing the interest surrounding the project.