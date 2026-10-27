Like a real dinosaur: A robot created in China is stunning everyone! (video)

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Like a real dinosaur: A robot created in China is stunning everyone! (video)

Highly realistic robots that resemble real dinosaurs in both appearance and movement are being developed in China. Their natural movements, such as blinking and turning their heads, give viewers the impression that creatures from the ancient past have come back to life.

In 2025, the Chinese company Dobot showcased a robot model resembling the feathered Sinosauropteryx dinosaur, which lived approximately 130 million years ago. According to the company, the device can walk, move as if it is breathing, emit low sounds, and interact with people around it.

Creating such robots involves the use of motion control, environmental sensing, and artificial intelligence technologies. Some models can sense people approaching and turn their heads or change their posture. This distinguishes them from ordinary mechanical toys.

Experts see the potential for using these developments in museums, theme parks, and educational institutions. Through these robots, children and adults can learn about the assumed appearance of ancient creatures and scientific facts about them in a more engaging way.

Nevertheless, this does not mean that dinosaurs have been brought back to life. They are mechanical devices created using modern engineering and robotics technologies.

ChinaDobotroboticsSinosauropteryx
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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