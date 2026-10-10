Hürrem and Suleiman together in a movie again after 15 years! Release date announced

·42·Culture
Hürrem and Suleiman together in a movie again after 15 years! Release date announced

Meryem Uzerli and Halit Ergenç, who won the fans' affection through the roles of Hürrem and Suleiman in the TV series "Magnificent Century", have reunited in a new film after 15 years.

The actors played the lead roles in a romantic film titled "Spring in Imbros" ("İmroz'da Bahar"). The events of the film take place on the island of Gökçeada, also known as Imbros, in Turkey. It tells the story of two people whose paths cross on the island, facing their past, love, and the opportunity to turn a new page in life. The director and screenwriter of the film is Özcan Alper.

The world premiere of the film "Spring in Imbros" will take place on October 20 at the El Gouna International Film Festival in Egypt. Meryem Uzerli and Halit Ergenç are also expected to attend the premiere.

Following its festival screening, the film is planned to be released to audiences in 50 countries, including regions such as Azerbaijan and European countries.

The reunion of the actors, who portrayed Ottoman Sultan Suleiman and Hürrem Sultan in the TV series "Magnificent Century", in a new project is generating great interest among fans of the series.

Meryem UzerliHalit ErgençSpring in ImbrosEl Gouna International Film Festival
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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