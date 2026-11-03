New digital protection system launched for higher education students in emergencies

·63·Technology
New digital protection system launched for higher education students in emergencies

In Uzbekistan, a unified digital platform called the "Safe Student" mobile application has been officially launched, aimed at ensuring the safety of higher education students, simplifying access to educational information, and increasing daily convenience.

This project was developed as a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates all essential information for students, daily digital services, and emergency safety functions into one place.

All services on one platform: What can the app do?

The new mobile application includes a range of convenient features to make student life easier:

  • Digital Student ID: The need to carry paper documents is eliminated — the electronic student card and personal QR code can be fully utilized through the app;

  • Educational process and attendance monitoring: Students can directly track their attendance, grades, class schedules, and information regarding their place of residence (dormitory or rental);

  • Complaint system: An opportunity has been created to send suggestions and complaints to management and officials online and check their processing status in real-time;

  • Public transport map: To provide convenience for students moving around the city, bus routes and the exact location of vehicles are displayed on an interactive map.

Life-saving "SOS" button: A new level of security

The most important and strategically significant part of the application is its emergency security module:

  • Instant signal transmission: When facing unpleasant or dangerous situations, it is enough for a student to press the special "SOS" button in the app;

  • Precise geopositioning: The moment the signal is activated, the student's exact geographic coordinates are immediately transmitted to the institution's security service and relevant authorities, guaranteeing a rapid response.

The "Safe Student" mobile application is free for all users and can already be downloaded from the official Google Play and App Store online stores.

Safe StudentHigher EducationDigital EducationMobile App
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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