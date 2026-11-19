According to the BAKU.WS publication, citing information from the official website of the auction organizer, "Julien's Auctions," the item attracting the most interest is the red leather jacket worn by Michael Jackson in the "Thriller" music video. Bids for this famous outfit from the 1983 video have reached $8.5 million.

More than 100 personal items belonging to the legendary American singer Michael Jackson have been put up for auction. Among them are the artist's stage costumes, outfits worn in music videos, various accessories, and the "American Music Awards" trophy he won in 1986.

The singer's "American Music Awards" trophy has also caught the attention of buyers. It has received over 30 bids, with the latest price standing at $7,000.

A total of 110 lots have been put up for sale. The majority consist of costumes Michael Jackson wore during concerts, items used in music videos, and personal accessories.

The auction is being held as part of the "Julien's Celebrity & Pop Culture Experience" event taking place in Abu Dhabi from December 7–9.

For reference, Michael Jackson won 13 "Grammy" awards during his career. He also received the "Legend" honorary award in 1993 and, posthumously, the "Lifetime Achievement" award in 2010. The singer's albums and musical recordings have sold over 1 billion copies worldwide.