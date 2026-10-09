Will MrBeast Also Visit Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva?

·53·Culture
Will MrBeast Also Visit Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva?

World-famous blogger MrBeast may continue his journey across Uzbekistan. His team plans to visit the cities of Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva starting from October 10.

Representatives of his team announced this on October 9 in Tashkent during a meeting with the blogger's fans. To ensure security and the confidentiality of the filming process, the organizers did not disclose the exact schedule and other details of the trip.

Meanwhile, a government source of the Pressa.uz publication confirmed that American blogger Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, will personally participate in this trip.

Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva are famous for their ancient architectural monuments, rich history, and cultural heritage. The visit of MrBeast's team to these cities could further increase the attention of the international audience to Uzbekistan's tourism potential.

As a reminder, MrBeast arrived in Tashkent on October 9 and met with his fans. The blogger's visit to Uzbekistan is his first trip to Central Asia.

MrBeastSamarkandBukharaKhiva
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Charos
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